After a sad 2020, all eyes are on Akshay Kumar to give 2021 a super start. His much-awaited biggie Sooryavanshi is expected to hit cinemas on Holi or Good Friday. Producer Shibashish Sarkar himself had opened up about the same and had said that they might release either ’83 or the action entertainer by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

However, a lot was to be considered before the final decision and now it seems the film may take some more time to hit cinemas.

As per boxofficeindia.com, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which is slated for Eid release might be the first big Bollywood release of 2021. The reason that Sooryavanshi may not release in March or early April is that the allowed seating capacity in India is still 50%. A big film like Sooryavanshi when released is capable of attracting a huge number of masses to cinemas. A good chunk of shows get sold out even when the capacity is 100% and 50% is something unaffordable.

On top of that, many foreign markets are still badly affected due to pandemic. North America is going through the worst phase and including Europe, the two overseas markets have contributed immensely to the Akshay Kumar films in the past. If in these conditions Sooryavanshi releases in cinemas, needless to say, the film will lose a huge chunk of its potential business.

Reportedly, there are good chances that Sooryavanshi will release on June 9 i.e. after the release of Radhe on Eid 2021. This also means that Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom will get postponed too.

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Godzilla vs Kong and some medium budget Bollywood films are slated to release at the Indian box office. Their fate will prove to be a case study for the trade and producers of upcoming big films.

What do you think? Should Sooryavanshi hit cinemas in March-April or in June? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

