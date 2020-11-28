While Bollywood is trying to make a comeback at the box office and the hope is building that all postponed big films will finally hit cinemas, there’s another scare. The second wave of COVID-19 has already struck many countries in the world and India has been warned for the same as well. In a situation like this, fans and trade can’t stop worrying. Films like Sooryavanshi, ’83 and Radhe have been delayed multiple times now and it will be bad if they get delayed again.

Advertisement

Reliance Entertainment’s CEO Shibashish Sarkar has given his full support to exhibitors since past some months of lockdown. When all the major producers gave their films directly to OTT platforms, he chose to wait to theatres to open again.

Advertisement

Shibashish Sarkar who is behind the production of Sooryavanshi and ’83 talked about how he takes the current situation and the threat of COVID-19’s second wave. Speaking to ETimes, he said, “It’s extremely tricky at the moment. There is a certain amount of pessimism. It is definitely a matter of concern. I have no choice but to remain optimistic. But worse, there is no end date in sight to this ordeal.”

Earlier talking about Sooryavanshi and ’83, Shibashish told Film Information, “We are definitely not releasing ’83 on Christmas. Sooryavanshi had already been shifted to next year, and now, we have decided to move ’83 also to 2021. If all goes well, both the films will come in the first quarter of the new year.”

Denying the possibility of his films releasing directly on OTT he said, “If the company wanted, it could have sold the premiere rights of both, Sooryavanshi and ’83, to OTT platforms. Now that it has waited for so long, it won’t go that route as cinemas have finally reopened. It will make more sense for Reliance to now wait for the audiences to return to cinemas.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section down below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to upcoming big films like Sooryavanshi, ’83, Radhe and others.

Must Read: Bhoot Police: Arjun Kapoor On Shooting The Film Outside Mumbai, Says, “It’s Actually Refreshing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube