Arjun Kapoor has been out of Mumbai shooting for his next film, a horror-comedy titled Bhoot Police. The actor, along with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Yami Gautam has shot in Dalhousie and is now in Dharamshala. Arjun is thrilled that the team is shooting so smoothly despite the pandemic.

Advertisement

“It’s actually refreshing to be outdoors and shooting for a film. It was really tough for our industry when the pandemic started and the lockdown that followed thereafter. I’m really happy that the industry has found its feet again and has started shooting with utmost care. It has taken a lot of preparations and stringent safety measures had to be applied for things to resume,” Arjun says.

Arjun Kapoor thanks to his producers Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri for creating a safe shooting experience for the entire crew by keeping coronavirus at bay. He says the entire team has managed to create the perfect bio-bubble so far.

“I’m just glad that we have been able to achieve a bio-bubble because we have been going to different locations for our film and the risk of infection is way higher when you travel this much. My producers have done a tremendous job at protecting every cast and crew member and they definitely deserve all the credit for a super smooth shoot. I would also like to thank the local government and authorities of Himachal Pradesh for making it a smooth shooting experience,” Arjun Kapoor says.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Was Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor’s Babysitter When Gauri Khan Partied With Friends

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube