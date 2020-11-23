Arjun Kapoor had invested in emerging food delivery start-up, FoodCloud, sometime back with the aim to improve gender parity and foster the spirit of self-reliance. During the coronavirus pandemic, his business platform has also lent a helping hand to about 1000 children by providing them with nutritious food every single month.

Arjun reveals, “The pandemic has thrown numerous challenges at our society and children have been deeply affected by it. The sudden loss of income for families, especially in the ones where men are the only bread earners, has put a lot of children at harm in a way.”

Arjun Kapoor has ensured that the venture can do it’s bit regularly to protect as many kids. He says, “Through my venture FoodCloud, we have tried to take care of children and provide them with nutritious meals. I’m proud of the work that the team has done to take care of children every month.”

The actor, who has always stood up to do the right thing, informs us that the platform will keep helping children in need till the pandemic subsides.

Arjun Kapoor says, “Children should never go without adequate food or suffer from malnutrition and our endeavour has been to help as many children we can and do our bit as responsible citizens of this nation.”

