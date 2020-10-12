‘ It feels great to be back on the sets again!’ : says Arjun Kapoor, who is thrilled to resume shooting after he tested COVID-19 negative

Arjun Kapoor has tested negative to coronavirus recently and he is clearly excited that he has managed to return to sets! Arjun posted a picture claiming that he is finally back to his ‘happy place’.

Arjun Kapoor says, “It feels great to be back on the sets again! Sets have been my home for as long as I can remember. When I wasn’t an actor, I was still on the sets getting wowed and getting inspired. This year with the pandemic hitting us hard, plus my own battle with the virus, I have missed being on the sets. But now that I have tested negative to coronavirus, I’m glad to be back where I belong.”

Arjun Kapoor has a busy schedule ahead of him as he will be shooting for back to back films and has multiple advertisement shoots lined up.

Arjun Kapoor says, “A lot of shoots have been lined up for me and I’m looking forward to soaking in all the energy. Today, being back on the sets, I feel like a kid in a candy store. In case I have missed interacting with creative minds, missed learning and getting better at my craft. So, I’m really, really excited being back!”

