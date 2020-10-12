Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Tying The Knot Soon? Neetu Kapoor’s Dance Video Could Be The HINT We Wanted

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship since 2017 and fans have been eagerly waiting for them to get married. Since last year, there have been rumours that the duo is planning on to tie the knot this year and COVID-19 has ruined their plans. Amidst these rumours, Neetu Kapoor’s dance video went viral.

In the video, Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing with Masterji Rajendra Singh on the famous song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The veteran actress was seen wearing a navy top and distressed jeans, dancing gracefully to the song.

Check out the video here:

Fans showered love on Neetu’s dance video and many began to contemplate whether she learnt the choreography for Ranbir’s wedding with his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt. One user wrote, “Is this for Alia and RK wedding,” while another user wrote, “She can still give competition to today’s heroines. mind-blowing…awesome.”

“Wow!! Superb choreography so well executed!,” a third user wrote on the post.

While fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage, Bollywood Hungama citing their sources have refuted the rumours and said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt won’t get married until the middle of 2021. The source said to the publication, “There will be no wedding this year, and maybe not next year either. He (Rishi Kapoor) passed away in April. So there’s absolutely no question of a wedding until the middle of 2021….Unless they (Ranbir-Alia) express a desire to make it legal any time soon. In which case Ranbir’s mom (Neetu Kapoor) will have no objection to the wedding. But neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Alia Bhatt is currently thinking of marriage.”

Previously, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would get married this year in December after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. It was also said that preparations had begun and their extended families had been asked to save the date.

Last month, Alia had dismissed the rumours in an interview with Zoom. She said, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

