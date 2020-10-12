Ranveer Singh’s ’83 and Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi were about to release when the pandemic hit shores and everything came to a standstill. While both have now been waiting for almost 7 months, the latest buzz is that the World Cup biopic which was slated for Christmas 2020 later, will stay there, and a new date is being scheduled for Rohit Shetty’s entertainer. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

’83 that also stars Deepika Padukone and Pankaj Tripathi, was scheduled for an April 10 release. It was later pushed to Christmas 2020. As for Sooryavanshi, it was supposed to hit the big screens on March 24. It was speculated that the film will now release in November. Putting an end to the speculations is today’s reports.

Advertisement

Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar has now shed light on when the two films will release. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, he said that the studio does not want to shift Ranveer Singh’s ’83 from its Christmas release. It will stay there. As for Sooryavanshi, the studio is having a word with the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer to decide a possible date. It will be between January to March 2021.

“We definitely don’t want to change the date of 83 for Sooryavanshi. The sport drama is still slated to release on Christmas. We have to decide on the new date of Sooryavanshi with the director and actor, but the film should release between January and March,” Shibasish Sarkar said.

Talking about the films, ’83 is the biopic based on Indian Cricket Team’s iconic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev. It has over 13 actors including Saqib Saleen, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare and others playing real life cricketers. The anticipated film is directed by Kabir Khan

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, is a masala entertainer. The film is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. Kumar plays Veer Sooryavanshi and will be seen playing a cop. The 4-minute trailer that released earlier this year has created a whirlpool of excitement. The film will also have Ajay Devgn aka Singham and Ranveer Singh aka Simmba making special appearances.

Which one are you most excited for, Sooryavanshi or ’83? Let us know in the comments section below.

MUST READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Initially REJECTED His Role As Sapna!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube