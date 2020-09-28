Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra Or '83? Which Upcoming Film Will Surpass Dangal? Vote Now!

Not just Bollywood but cinema industries in the whole world have gone dry ever since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Earlier in March this year, When the Bollywood industry was expecting for some big films like Sooryavanshi to release and beat records, something totally opposite expected.
Now as the year is heading towards a closure, Bollywood fans are desperately waiting for cinemas to open. A long list of big Bollywood films are lined up for theatrical release and it’s almost certain that people will jump upon them to beat their pandemic blues. Though initially, the cinemas will open in a restricted manner we can expect things to return to normalcy once the vaccine arrives. And that’s when we can hope to see big films releasing in theatres again.
Talking about the biggest record that a Bollywood film holds right now, it is by Aamir Khan’s Dangal. The 2016 biographical drama did a historic business of 387.39 crores and the record is unbeatable yet. As much as we wait for big films to release, we also can’t wait for some Bollywood film to surpass Dangal and touch the 400 crores mark.
If we consider the nearest upcoming big Bollywood releases, Sooryavanshi, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, ’83, Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha look like having best bets. In the poll below, you can pick your option and let us know which film you think can break the lifetime record of Dangal.
Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif in lead is a cop drama directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is 4th part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and has cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh as well. Radhe: Your Most Wanted is much awaited Salman Khan entertainer. Directed by Prabhudheva, this one also stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. ’83 directed by Kabir Khan is based on Indian cricket team’s 1983 World Cup victory. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife. Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project. The big-budget fantasy is the first part of the trilogy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead. Last but not the least, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
