The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh Wanted To Play Duryodhan In Mahabharat, Jokes Comedian

The much-awaited Mahabharat special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was finally telecasted on TV this weekend. While Kapil Sharma had great fun with the cast of Indian classic mythological show, his banter with Archana Puran Singh also cracked up the viewers.

From leaving Archana surprised by showing her a throwback picture of her with Nitish Bharadwaj aka Lord Krishna to cracking jokes on her, Kapil did it all to entertain the viewers.

According to Janta Ka Reporter, during the show, Kapil Sharma showed Archana a throwback picture of her with Nitish from their New Zealand trip. Upon checking the pic, she totally failed to recognise herself. Nitish also helped Kapil remind Archana about the pic.

Kapil also pulled Archana’s leg by saying that the veteran actress wanted to play the character of Duryodhan in Mahabharat. Needless to say, it really left Archana embarrassed. But that wasn’t the only joke he cracked on her. Kapil said, “I heard that in Mahabharat, Lord Krishna had helped Pandavas to defeat Sindhu Naresh. Archana ji defeated Sidhu Naresh (Navjot Singh) without the help of Lord Krishna.

Towards the end of the show, when Gufi Paintal wanted to gift the copies of his poetry to Kapil and Archana, the comedian couldn’t help but crack a joke again. As Archana Puran Singh came on the stage to receive the gift from Gufi, Kapil joked that she can even travel all the way to Amritsar to accept a free gift. Isn’t that hilarious?

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh share a very lovely relationship. If Kapil pulls her leg, he deeply respects her as well. As Archana Puran Singh celebrated her birthday recently, Kapil wished her on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note in Hindi. Sharing a couple of happy pictures with Archana from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, he wrote, “Dil se khoobsurat, soorat se khoobsurat, sab se khoobsurat, ham sab ki pyaari Archana Puran Singh ji ko janam din ki dher saari shubhkaamnaaye. Aap hamesha aise hi muskuraati rahe aur paise banaati rahe. Love you mam!

