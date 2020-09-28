SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Son SP Charan On Rumours Around His Death: “How Offensive & Hurtful”

Fake news travels six times faster than real news, this is what The Social Dilemma taught us, and this is what SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has been trying to say through his latest Facebook post. All of this started when a message started circulating on the social media stating false rumours about the hospital not releasing the body of the legendary singer due to unpaid bills.

The message stated, “They could not mobilise, the State Government ignored them. The Tamil and Telugu patriots looked away. An appeal to Delhi and the relief was instantaneous, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu’s daughter went and cleared up the hospital bill after which the body was released.”

Since yesterday, these rumours were doing the rounds on social media until SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan took to his Facebook account and went live to clarify the same.

In his video, Charan says, “I don’t know why people do this. How offensive and hurtful it will be for people associated with this issue? It is disheartening. Definitely, it is not an SPB fan, because SPB would not do something like this. He was not someone who hurts others. He was someone who forgives. I forgive this person.”

Addressing the one spreading rumours, Charan added “He (the person who spread the rumours) has no basis for spreading this rumour. How much of an inconvenience is caused because of one person’s action? I have nothing to say. God bless you.”

The legendary singer was in a critical state after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday. A statement issued by MGM hospital, where he is admitted, revealed about the same. He has been hospitalised since August, after testing COVID-19 positive.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was born in Nellore into a Telugu family. His father, late SP Sambamurthy, was a Harikatha artist who had also acted in plays. His mother was Sakunthalamma, who died on 4 February 2019. He has two brothers and five sisters, including singer S. P. Sailaja. His son is SP Charan who is also a famous South Indian Singer, Actor and a Producer.

