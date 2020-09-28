Sushant Singh Rajput News: Friends & Former Staff Member To Go On Hunger Strike Due To Delay In CBI Probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has been in the headlines for months now. While the probe began with CBI taking over, the gaze has now completely shifted to the investigation that is being done by the NCB. It turns out that Sushant’s friends and former staff are not happy with the delay in the CBI investigation. As per the latest reports, the video that has two gentlemen claiming to be his former staff members, have said that they are going on a hunger strike due to the delay in the case.

In the video, a friend and a former staff member have said that they will go on a hunger strike on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, over the delay in the investigation by the Central Bureau Of Investigation.

The two men in the video as per Republic are Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and former staff member, Ankit Acharya. In the video, they said, “We want an update from CBI and don’t want the case to be diverted in any other direction”. They have appreciated the agencies for carrying out the probe, but there have not been any updates by the CBI for the past weeks.

Meanwhile, recently Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had revealed that the family is not happy with the case being derailed. Talking to ANI Singh said, “The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation”.

He had also reacted to the AIIMS report, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer said, “Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it’s the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about. The forensics response of the AIIMS should be made public that is what will satisfy the family”.

Meanwhile, the NCB probe has made numerous headlines in the past two weeks. The last week saw Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh walking in the NCB office for their probes. The agency has also arrested former Dharma collaborator Kshitij Prasad.

