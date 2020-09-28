Anurag Kashyap has been one of the best directors of this age. He recently was accused by Payal Ghosh for se*ual misconduct. This morning, the news of actress going on a hunger strike started doing rounds on social media. Now, there are articles on him being abused as a child are surfacing on the internet.

In an old conversation, Anurag had revealed that he was abused as a child. He has played the role of a child abuser in Onir’s I Am. In the same conversation, he also opens up about how no one was ready to take the role, and why he chose to do it.

In a conversation published on Bollywood Hungama, Anurag Kashyap says, “No actor was willing to play the child abuser in Onir’s film. Having gone through the ordeal, I realised it was very important for the victim and for the attacker to be played properly.”

He also adds, “I hated myself for playing the perpetrator of such a crime. But someone had to do the job or the story would remain untold.”

About his personal story, Anurag Kashyap revealed, “I met him after many years. He wasn’t some dirty old man. He was 22 when he abused me. He was guilt-ridden when we met.”

“I decided to put the whole nightmare behind me and move on. But it wasn’t easy. I came to Mumbai brimming with angst, bitterness and a sense of violation and isolation. I am completely cured of my acrimony,” concluded Anurag Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh came out to the world with this tweet, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Since then, Payal Ghosh has been trying to prove herself right and is demanding for justice. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap denied all the allegations in his official statement.

