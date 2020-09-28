Yash Raj Films is well known for producing good action films like Dhoom and WAR which has won over the audience. Now after Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn will be collaborating with the production house. Reportedly, this film will be marked as the Golmaal actor’s first project with YRF.

According to reports, Aditya Chopra intends to create something iconic with Ajay Devgn, and the writers are penning down a grey character for him. The film will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who is the son of a prominent filmmaker, Rahul Rawail.

While the Golmaal actor will be playing an antagonist, Ananya Pandey’s cousin Ahaan Pandey is also roped in for the film. Interestingly, the film marks as the directorial debut for Shiv Rawail and Ahaan’s debut as an actor, reports Mid-Day. The film is touted to be an expensive production to date.

A source had revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “It is rare for a debutant to bag such an expensive film as his launch vehicle. However, Aditya Chopra has full faith in Ahaan’s talent and is sure that he’ll do justice. Also, he has placed his trust in debutant director Shiv Rawail and is confident that he’ll be able to pull off the challenging project. Moreover, the presence of Ajay Devgn will also add to the hype.”

Ahaan Pandey is the son of Chunky Pandey’s brother Chikki and fitness expert Deanne. Before getting into films, Ahaan had previously modelled for designer Nandita Mahtani at her fashion show in 2016. His sister Alanna Pandey is also a model.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, he has previously played negative roles in films such as Deewangee (2002), Khakee (2004) and Kaal (2005). His recent release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the biggest hit of 2020. He also delivered another big success with De De Pyaar De in 2019.

Talking about his upcoming, the actor will soon feature in Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Ajay Devgn is in the best career phase now, and fans are eagerly waiting for his next film.

