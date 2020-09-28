Ajay Devgn is an all-rounder of Bollywood. He is known for his spine-chilling intense roles, while on the other hand, he has always been loved for his comic characters too. And speaking of the action films, we don’t need to utter a single word.

This year, the actor even tried his hands at the periodic drama with Tanhaij: The Unsung Warrior, and we all know, how it took theatres by storm.

Post his debut in 1991, Ajay Devgn has been part of Bollywood for almost three decades now and luckily, he has got his due for his exceptional acting skills. He has been lucky enough to possess a loyal fan base and the prestigious National Award. Yes, as most of us know, Devgn is the recipient of National Award for two times.

Ajay Devgn won in the Best Actor category for his films Zakhm (1998) and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002). Both of the films have a huge fan base and amongst the best performances by Devgn. Moreover, Bhagat Singh is considered a cult after so many years of its release. But do you know that both content-driven films were big theatrical flops?

Yes, it might sound unfortunate but sadly, it’s true. Zakhm which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt was declared as box office flop. It made just 4.22 crores in its lifetime run. On the other hand, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh too was a big commercial flop. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film earned just 7.50 crores in India.

In one of our dedicated Fact-O-Meter articles to Ajay Devgn, we had enlightened you about the dominating collection of Tanhaji. In the past 10 years, Ajay Devgn has delivered flops like Rascals, Tezz and Himmatwala. Surprisingly, if we make a total of the collections of his flop films (current decade), the sum is less than his Tanhaji‘s lifetime.

The cumulative total of Ajay Devgn’s flops is 220.29 crore (Rascals– 35 crore, Tezz– 17.02 crore, Himmatwala– 45 crores, Action Jackson– 45.25 crores and Baadshaho– 78.02 crores). When compared with Tanhaji’s 279.50 crores, the difference is of 59.21 crores.

