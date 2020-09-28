Gauri Khan, who is married to actor Shah Rukh Khan, has established herself as a prominent and well recognised interior designer in the country. The celebrity interior designer has recently revealed the secret behind how they keep their home well organised.

Shah Rukh and Gauri’s Mannat has been a point of attraction in Mumbai for years. The mansion was designed by the lady of the house along with architect-designer kaif Faquih. Each corner of the house has been curated thoughtfully with a distinctive concept and the final result perfectly blends the charm of the old with the comfort of the modern.

The 49-year-old interior designer revealed that the entire house is managed by her mother and she does it very efficiently. During an interview with NDTV, she said, “Most of my house’s organisation has been remote-controlled by my mom who is in Delhi. She is always on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages. ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on keeps her busy, and it also keeps my staff in check.”

Gauri Khan also revealed, “I have learned so much from her, she is basically handling my home through remote control, via msgs via phone calls, she has been a huge helping hand.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of cooking food for the entire family during the lockdown. Gauri revealed during the interview that they have been scared to order food online due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

“During this lockdown, we were initially scared to even order any food from outside. So ‘ghar ka khana’ is made by Shah Rukh himself and we are enjoying it. He loves cooking and I enjoy eating,” she said to the news channel.

Gauri Khan also spoke about her children, who have been living in their Mumbai home after returning from the US during a pandemic. She revealed that Aryan has finished his filmmaking course at the University of Southern California and has been watching a tonne of movies at home. And Suhana is taking an online class at the University of New York. “AbRam is back to school.. something very new. It was initially quite hard on the kids..at his age. But he is coping well. Spending a lot of time with the family and all of us together,” she added.

