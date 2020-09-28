Rhea Chakraborty To Pen EXPLOSIVE Details Through A Tell-All Book?

The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has ignited the revolutionary movement for justice. Unfortunately, even before the legal system comes to the conclusion, the media trials have declared Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, the mastermind of the actor’s alleged murder.

While the CBI is following up the Chhichhore actor’s death case, NCB has caused a hell of trouble for Rhea. She is currently in the judicial custody over the drug angle involved in the case. All these incidents are not less than a thriller film and expectedly, if to go by the reports, several filmmakers are already in a queue to make a biopic on the Jalebi actress’ life.

Yes, you read that right. A biopic on Rhea Chakraborty’s life is likely to be made. Moreover, one documentary is all also being planned on the actress, as per Mumbai Mirror. Also, it is learnt that Rhea to pen a tell-all book featuring all the explosive details of Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The book might reveal different aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s relationship. Also, we might get to hear some surprising names and revelations in the drug racket of Bollywood. Without a doubt, the book, whenever arrives, will spark a hell of a controversy.

Meanwhile, the actress recently claimed that the late actor used to think that there’s a lot of conspiracy happening against him. Reportedly, SSR never kept drugs under his possession. Whenever he wanted to keep them at home, he used to hand it over to Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda and Hockett, who used to roll the joint for the actor.

As per a report in Aaj Tak, In the group chats, Rhea Chakraborty is also found asking them to roll a joint for Sushant Singh Rajput. To which, Dipesh replied, ‘yes, two joints are ready and I’m bringing them.’

The report further suggests that Rhea used to be Sushant’s direct connection whenever the actor wanted drugs. She used to ask the same to Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. It is also said that Sushant and Rhea used to be in a different vehicle followed by another vehicle which used to carry contrabands in them.

