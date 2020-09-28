All eyes were back on Karan Johar and Dharma Productions after a former collaborator Kshitij Prasad was summoned by the NCB and arrested later. Prasad is under the radar for his involvement in the drugs case. Now as the latest reports say, Kshijit has made some shocking revelations. As per him, the Narcotics Control Bureau officials were forcing him to falsely implicate Karan Johar and below is all you need to know about the same.

Kshitij, who has worked with Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment (digital wing of Dharma) was summoned on Friday. He was taken in custody on Saturday. His name came out during the ongoing probe in the drug nexus which began after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death.

While Kshitij Prasad is in custody till October 3, he on Sunday told the court that the NCB has forced him to name Karan Johar and his associates falsely in the case. As per Indian Express, when the court cross-questioned the agency, Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain dismissed the allegations and said that interrogation is being held professionally.

The same report has lawyer Satish Maneshinde saying that the NCB has harassed and blackmailed Kshitij Prasad to take wrong names. He was present in front of the metropolitan magistrate through video conferencing.

Maneshinde, who is also Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer said, “The NCB officers apart from Sameer Wankhede were courteous to Kshitij and provided him with a comfortable sleeping arrangement. The next morning when his statement recording resumed, Kshitij Prasad was categorically informed by Sameer Wankhede in the presence of several other officers, that since he was associated with Dharma Productions, they would let him off if he implicated Karan Johar and some others, falsely alleging that they consumed drugs.”

“Kshitij Prasad refused to comply with this despite the pressure being mounted on him as he did not know any of these people personally and did not wish to falsely implicate anyone,” Satish Maneshinde added.

Meanwhile, DG Deputy DG Jain said, “The investigation is being carried out in a professional manner and there is no intended target other than what is revealed during the investigation. The allegations (by Prasad) are absolutely untrue.”

The NCB’s probe in the drug angle has been making the most headlines. Alongside Kshitij Prasad, the agency also summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor last week. The four actors have also made some revelations.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Neena Gupta Felt ‘Awkward’ Telling Daughter Masaba She Wanted To Get Married!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube