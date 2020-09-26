Karan Johar Trends On Twitter For His Statement, Netizens Say "He Is A Shame For Our Society"

Karan Johar yesterday issued a long statement on his social media where he clarified his stand on the ongoing rumours and has put an end to it. As per the reports, Dharma Productions and two of its ex-employees named Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are being linked to the Bollywood drug nexus and being investigated by the NCB. KJo also clarified how much involved both of the above-mentioned names are in the company.

Ever since Karan has issued this statement addressing all the ongoing rumours on social media, the filmmaker is being trolled back on forth on these platforms.

Twitterati is going crazy and netizens have been trending #KaranJohar on the microblogging site. One user tweeted, “He is shame for our society. #KaranJohar”. Another user tweeted, “#KaranJohar this is a simple act of sidelining yourself and scapegoating your employees. Good tactic. Let’s see how long this will last. Sad that there is no trust left in a word you say to the people who made you by watching your movies! All the best, but luck will run out..”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Those are some harsh words coming in for Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has reached the NCB guest house for interrogation as her WhatsApp chats surfaced online with her manager Karishma Prakash where she’s asking about ‘maal’ and ‘hash’.

Not just Deepika but also, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan will also be summoned today by NCB.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bollywood Drug Probe LIVE Updates: Deepika Padukone At The NCB Office – Pics & Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube