Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian’s Death Is A Case Of Double Homicide, Claims Friend Yuvraj Singh

The Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian death case has become too chaotic. With the drugs angle being attached to it, so many new and big names of actors have come out. The entire Bollywood industry is in turmoil. Also, the Narcotics Control Bureau is leaving no stones unturned in their investigation in the drug angle. Recently, actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB.

After the investigation, many revelations came out in public. Both Sara and Shraddha alleged that they saw the late actor taking drugs in his vanity van. This definitely blew everyone’s mind, and fans were shocked. Obviously, such explosive statements did not go down well with the Chhichhore actor’s friend.

According to reports in The Times Of India, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Yuvraj Singh alleged Disha Salian’s fiancé, Rohan Rai in connection with SSR’s case. Talking to the portal, Yuvraj stated that CBI should speed up the probe and file an FIR as he demanded the agency to catch Rohan Rai for his narco-analysis. Calling the death of SSR and his former manager, Disha Salian a case of “double homicide.”

He further added that the ongoing probe on drug abuse is only a diversion in the case and requested SSR’s family to speak up against it. Meanwhile, SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty continue to stay in judicial custody. Their bail plea was deferred by the Bombay High Court till September 29.

The NCB officials have also arrested the former Dharma Production’s executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad for his involvement in drug abuse till October 3. We also hear that NCB has confiscated the mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan after their interrogation in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.

While Kshitij Prasad is in custody till October 3, he on Sunday told the court that the NCB has forced him to name Karan Johar and his associates falsely in the case. As per Indian Express, when the court cross-questioned the agency, Deputy DG Mutha Ashok Jain dismissed the allegations and said that interrogation is being held professionally.

We wonder what will be NCB’s next step?

