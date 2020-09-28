Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal’s Video Will Make You Want To Hug Your Loved One RIGHT NOW!

Hina Khan is one of the most famous names of the Indian Television industry. She enjoys a huge fan base and has eventually become a big star. The actress rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. All her fans know that Hina is very active on social media. Also, after Bigg Boss 11, even her love life is not hidden from anyone. Her affection towards boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal is something which interests her fans a lot.

Everyone wants to know everything about her personal life as well, along with her professional life. Earlier Hina’s Instagram used to be filled with pictures of her and Rocky. But, ever since the lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus, it looks like the couple is not able to meet each other that often. It goes without a doubt that fans are missing their PDA. But, Rocky has made sure that fans do get a sneak-peak into their romance. Continue reading to know-how.

As we speak of this, Rocky Jaiswal has shared a video with Hina Khan on Instagram that is all things romantic. He is seen lifting the Hacked actress and turning around while holding her lovingly. One can see how content the couple is, post-meeting each other after a long time. Meanwhile, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is wearing a yellow outfit, and Rocky, on the other hand, is wearing a red t-shirt, and black jeans. Check out the post below:

Rocky captioned the post as, “Jaise chilmilaati dhoop mein.. Chaaon ki bahaar khill gayi..Hum jeet gaye harr manzill tabhi..Jabb safar mein tum mill gayi..” Now, isn’t this adorable? Well, do we need any more proof that these two are head over heels in love with each other?

We are sure that even Rocky Jaiswal is missing her lady love, Hina Khan a lot. Just imagine, if this was their reaction when they met after a long time before the pandemic, what will their meeting post-pandemic look like?

Anyway, you tell us, what do you think of this throwback video?

