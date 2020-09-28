KBC 12: NO Audience Poll Lifeline But There’s A New One & Here Are All The Updated Rules Of Amitabh Bachchan’s Quiz Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12) is here, and we are all set to witness Amitabh Bachchan roar “Deviyo aur sajjano, aapka swagat hai!” But, this time it’s special. Not just because the team is managing to pull-off everything despite the deadly situation out there, but also because of its new and exciting rules.

Some of the new rules are because of social distancing, and some due to make the game more entertaining. Let’s go through what will be changing this season. So, if you’re following IPL, you must be used to the fake audience track going in the background on every ball. The same will be followed in KBC 12, as there will be no audience, the makers will use a fake audience track in the final edit.

Now, this should be more polished than IPL because of the apparent reason; this isn’t live. Makers will get time to get the synchronisation correctly, and it should sound more authentic. When the audience is gone, how would KBC 12 follow the age-old tradition of the lifeline of audience poll? They won’t! There’s no audience poll lifeline this year, and instead of this, there’s a new one – video-a-friend.

This is similar to phone-a-friend, in this you’ll just get to video-call your friend instead of audio calling. Other lifelines are asking an ‘intelligent expert’, ’50-50′ and ‘flip the question’. These are pretty understandable by their names.

Sujata Sanghamitra, creator and showrunner of KBC 12, explained the ‘flip the question’ lifeline in a conversation with Indianexpress. She said, “Now the contestant will have 11 options. We added ‘my city, my state’ as a new category. It will be interesting as that will have questions closer to their home, and world. Maybe that can be a help for them.”

In the same report, Sanghamitra also shared, “Contestants will get 45-seconds for the first five questions, and 60-seconds for the next five. Post which there will be no time constraint to give the right answer. The time limit for the video-on-call has also been increased to 45-seconds.” The timer will be called as ‘Miss Chalpadi’ by the host Amitabh Bachchan.

Another change in the show is the number of contestants sitting around Amitabh Bachchan to participate for the main event coming to the hot-seat. In the previous seasons, we’ve seen ten guests in the fastest finger round. But this time, it’ll only be 8. You guessed the reason right, social distancing and keeping enough distance between the seats.

Not just this, even the distance between contestant’s and Big B’s seat will also be increased to maintain a proper distance. Also, it’s been said the set has been reworked upon to avoid the contestants rushing towards Amitabh Bachchan with excitement.

Priya Patil, who has been a stylist for KBC, also had a word with Indianexpress regarding the changes in Amitabh Bachchan’s fashion on KBC 12. She said, “Last year, I had introduced tie-knots which was appreciated, but I had to go up to him and fix it after every break. To maintain social distancing, I have introduced elements like brooches and collar pins that can be easily sanitised and put on the garments. This way the styling team is not required on the set often.”

How much are you excited for KBC 12 after this? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

