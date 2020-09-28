Mirzapur 2: Pankaj Tripathi Shares A New Dark Poster Triggering Fans As The Release Date Inches Closer

Mirzapur is that series which gained massive popularity and appreciation after it released. Fans loved the web show so much that they could not wait for the second season after the first ended. Ever since there were reports that the second instalment of the show has begun filming, fans wanted to know when will they be able to see it. But, the makers played it smart and were successful in teasing the fans about the release date. Fans kept on asking Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and others about the same but even they kept everything under the wraps.

Recently, the release date of Mirzapur 2 was announced, and fans cannot keep their calm. It is becoming a tedious task for them to keep waiting until the release date. Maybe that is why the cast of the web show has taken it upon them to entertain and tease the fans a little more. Continue reading further to check out what has the actors revealed now.

Piquing the excitement of fans, actor Pankaj Tripathi on Sunday gave a little sneak-peak in the world of Mirzapur 2. He dropped an intriguing poster from the much-anticipated web-series. It showcases the grim reality of the city of bloodshed and guns- Mirzapur. Check out the poster below.

The poster features an open jeep, parked on the pavement, with a number plate that read’ King of Mirzapur’, while the frame captures the view of a dead person, lying on the ground with a pistol in his hand which is shown covered in bloodstains. In the backdrop is the castle of ‘Kaleen’ Bhaiya the master of the city.

Pankaj Tripathi captioned the image as, “Yahaan sab ka उद्देश्य ek hi hai. #Mirzapur2”. Undoubtedly after this little tease, fans just want the days to pass and Mirzapur 2 to release. Well, we cannot agree more with this.

Mirzapur is the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King Of Mirzapur vs the Pandit Brothers, Guddu, and Bablu. What initially begins as a battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, eventually shapes the destiny of the city, influencing its business and its politics.

While Season 2 of Mirzapur is all set to premiere on 23rd October, fans can binge-watch Season 1 and enjoy the world of Mirzapur while they wait for the second season to drop.

