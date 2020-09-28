Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 is something that people are loving and getting hooked to as the weeks pass by. From starring Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra, Dheeraj Dhoopar in the start, the current cast includes Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead. With Surbhi stepping into the Naagin universe, the show has gained many more fans with her followers. Check out how she keep all waiting for the next episodes of the show via her social media.

Surbhi is keeping her fans curious as well as up to date with what happens on sets via her social media account. The actress keeps sharing BTS pictures and videos, keeping her fans and followers hooked to get an insight into what the show may offer son. Her latest look on the supernatural show looks enthral.

And now Surbhi Chandna has shared another look from the upcoming episodes on her Instagram story. In one story she shared a boomerang video of getting her hair and makeup done while in the following pic, she was ready for the cameras as Bani. She wrote on the boomerang, “#Naagin 5 #BaniBaniNaagin #SurbhiOnNaagin Tonight at 8pm On @ColorsTV”

Talking about the picture and boomerang, Surbhi Chandna is decked up in a shimmery saree, with a sexy halter neck blouse. The blouse has a plunging neckline and thick straps that meet behind the neck. She accessorized with a diamond choker necklace around the neck. While we cannot get a real look at her makeup because of the filter used, it looks to be done aesthetically.

The actress gives all her fans and followers major fashion goals with her looks, hair and makeup from Naagin 5.

Sharad Malhotra too took to Instagram and shared a slow-mo video after wrapping up the day. He captioned the post, “Its A WRAP for the day kinda Walk for… #veeranshusinghania #Veer 🖤😉 #naagin5 …Tonite @8pm on @colorstv”

In the recent episodes, Bani (Surbhi Chandna) and Veer (Sharad Malhotra) tied the knot. While their reason behind doing so is still a secret to one and all, Jay (Mohit Malhotra) is also plotting something evil against them. The upcoming episodes are going to be pretty intense are these motives and secrets unfold.

