Naagin 5 Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Wife Is Impressed With His ‘Baharwali’!

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently enjoying all the attention. He was a part of Naagin 5 initially. His stint alongside Hina Khan landed them with a hit music video. The duo collaborated for ‘Humko Tum Mil Gaye’ which garnered millions of views in no time. Dheeraj is currently a part of Kundali Bhagya alongside Shraddha Arya.

The actor’s massive fan base is known to all. Well, it seems that his co-stars love him equally. Recently, we saw Hina Khan go all praises for Dheeraj. She also mentioned how she would love to collaborate with him again in future. Now, a BTS video from the sets of Kundali Bhagya is going viral.

The video has been shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar himself on Instagram. It witnesses him alongside his co-stars Shraddha Arya and Swati Kapoor. The Naagin 5 actor is dressed in a shimmery black suit. Shraddha and Shweta, on the other hand, are both dressed in similar white sarees. They are even twinning with their jewellery, makeup as well as the hairstyle. But the best is yet to come.

The background music of the video ft. Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya and Swati Kapoor is ‘Ek Taraf Hai Gharwali.’ Both the women appear in the frame hand in hand with Dhoopar in style. They’re then seen walking towards the camera with their stylish appearances.

“Gharwali-Baharwali @sarya12 @swatikapoor_,” Dheeraj captioned the post.

His real-life wife, Vinny Arora, had the best reaction to it all. She took to the comments section and wrote, “Whatta lucky guy” with laughing emojis.

Shraddha Arya too commented, “Hahahaha imma put it up too.” The actress then took to her handle and shared a similar post.

Well, it seems Dheeraj Dhoopar lights up the environment wherever he goes. We might be sitting at home amid the pandemic, but the Kundali Bhagya team is having a gala time. Not that we’re shying away from accepting that we’re super jealous.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Standing Rock Solid In Deepika Padukone’s Support Amid Drug Revelations?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube