Ranveer Singh Standing Rock Solid In Deepika Padukone’s Support Amid Drug Revelations?

Deepika Padukone is in a soup ever since her alleged drug chats with her manager have surfaced. The CBI is currently investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Ever since a lot of Bollywood names have come out during investigation with Rhea Chakraborty and Jaya Saha. But what is Ranveer Singh’s reaction to DP being involved in the row? Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, a WhatsApp chat between the Cocktail actress and her manager Karisham surfaced earlier this week. Deepika could be seen asking ‘maal hai kya?’ and mentioned how she need hash and not weed. Ever since all eyes have been at the party she attended the same night where those drugs were supposed to be given to her.

Ranveer Singh, as per recent reports, has her wife’s back no matter what. The couple is reportedly seeking legal help. Earlier reports were rife that Deepika Padukone was planning on releasing an official statement on the matter. But it seems, the Adipurush actress will be taking that step only when legally advised.

A source close to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reveals to Bollywood Hungama, “I don’t think they are going to let this (the chat on drugs) defeat their morale. I think they will come out in Deepika’s defence very strongly very soon after they consider all their legal options.”

Meanwhile, Deepika is not the only Bollywood name who has been involved in the drug angle. Previously, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Simone Khambatta were some other names that were revealed during the Sushant Singh Rajput probe.

Deepika’s manager Karishma was summoned by the NCB yesterday. However, owing to health issues, she has asked for relief and will now be marking her presence on 25th September. KWAN CEO along with Jaya Saha and others are currently being thoroughly investigated.

If required, the NCB will be sending summon to Deepika Padukone as well. The actress is currently in Goa shooting for Shakun Batra’s next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

