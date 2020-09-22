Talent manager Jaya Saha has become one of the most prominent names in the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation. After the viral chats and Deepika Padukone’s name being dragged, the latest reports suggest that the Narcotics Control Bureau is likely to arrest Saha. Jaya has been summoned by the NCB for two days in a row and is being questioned today as well. Below are all the details.

Jaya came under the radar of the Narcotics Control Bureau after her chats about drugs with Rhea Chakraborty came to their notice. Last evening some more chats also went viral that involved high profile people with initials D and K.

It was alleged that the D in Jaya Saha’s chats was Deepika Padukone. As per the viral screenshots, D is asking K for ‘maal’ and being specific that they want Hash and not Weed. The chats were all over the internet and are the talk of the town. Amid this is the report by Pinkvilla that says NCB might soon arrest Saha for her involvement in the drug angle of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

As per the same report, Jaya Saha did not answer a few questions that the NCB asked. This is why the agency plans to arrest her. It has also been said that Saha has revealed a few names from Bollywood and NCB is also planning to summon those.

Earlier, the NCB has already arrested a few people including Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Meanwhile, Jaya Saha, who was Sushant’s former talent manager, was summoned with Shruti Modi. Reports also suggest that the bureau is even summoning KWAN director Dhruv Chitgopekar for questioning.

While Jaya Saha was being questioned, the news that NCB is possibly issuing summons for Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan was also speculated. Shraddha and Sara have been linked to the case referring to their alleged parties at Sushant Singh Rajput’s island farmhouse.

