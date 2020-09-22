A lot of names for their alleged involvement in the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case have surfaced online. The recent one is that of actor Deepika Padukone. After her name got speculated referring to the new viral chat screenshots, the latest reports say that the actor will be issuing a statement to clarify her stand. Below are all the details about the same.

For the unversed, as per reports, the chats in question here were recovered from talent manager Jaya Saha’s phone. Apart from her chats with Rhea Chakraborty, news chats with initials D and K have also been recovered. The reports suggested that D is Deepika and that in the chats she is asking for hash from the individual with initial K.

The conversations date back to 2017, when K told D that he/she is at home and D can procure it from a man named Amit. Now as per the latest reports, Deepika Padukone, who is alleged to be the D in that chats is likely to issue a statement regarding the same, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Some reports also claim that the Narcotics Control Bureau, who are probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is also keen on summoning Deepika Padukone for questioning. No confirmation or summons are issued to the Chhapaak actor as of yet.

In other news, before Deepika Padukone, yesterday two other actors including Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor made headlines. It is being said that NCB will summon the two this week for questioning. Sara and Shraddha came under the radar for the alleged parties that took place at Sushant Singh Rajput’s island farmhouse. It was being said that a boatman and the manager have confirmed their presence and also the involvement of drugs in the parties.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Three agencies, including NCB, CBI and ED, are probing all the possible angles of the case.

Must Read: Payal Ghosh Files FIR Against Anurag Kashyap Over #MeToo Charges

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube