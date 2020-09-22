Payal Ghosh Files FIR Against Anurag Kashyap Over #MeToo Charges

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has levelled sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap, filed a police complaint against the filmmaker here on Monday. She was present there along with her advocate Nitin Satpute for registering an FIR.

The complaint has been registered at Oshiwara Police Station.

“I will be reaching at Payal Residence at 8.00 pm and will proceed to Oshiwara police station about 8.30 to 9.00 pm for registration of crime,” Payal Ghosh’s advocate Nitin Satpute earlier shared in a statement.

“Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh has brought #metoo allegation against Anurag Kashyap. In an interview with IANS, Payal claimed that Kashyap stripped off in front of her and tried to molest her back in 2014.

She began, “It was Anurag Kashyap who tried to molest me in 2014.”

On why she stayed silent for so many years and was opening up only now, Payal said: “I tried to open up about it several times, but my family and close friends asked me to be silent to avoid any problem in the future. I wanted to talk about it, but I was silenced. We should talk about it so that people like him don’t abuse their position of power.”

Recalling the incident, Payal said: “First, I went to meet him in his office at Yari Road. He was talking to somebody else, and asked me to sit in front of him. He was busy talking to somebody else and that’s why I left.

“Next day, he called me asking me not to wear anything glamourous that would suggest that I am an actress. He said ‘wear something simple’. So, I went to meet him in salwar kameez. He cooked for me, and picked my plates as well. I left after sometime but he messaged again, asking me to come. I refused, since it was late. He even enquired about who lives with me,” Payal Ghosh added.

Must Read: Sonu Sood BREAKS Silence On Quitting Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: “80% Of My Scenes Were Chopped Off”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube