Khaali Peeli Trailer OUT! Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday In The Combo Of ‘Dhamaal & Bavaal’

The quirky Jodi of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday has been in the news since the announcement of their upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The film didn’t have a good start with all the ‘Beyonce‘ controversy around their song, but the trailer is finally out and let’s see how the viewers welcome this.

The trailer starts with Ishaan’s character narrating the outline of the story in the similar ‘Ek Ladka Ek Ladki’ format. Though this time we also get to see ‘Ek Villain’ in Jaideep Ahlawat. The story revolves around a girl who is on the run with some valuable treasure which obviously isn’t hers. She meets up with Ishaan’s character, asks to split the treasure on the condition of securing her from the goons.

Check out the trailer here:

Both Ishaan and Ananya stay in their characters, at least in the trailer, and it seems the director Maqbool Khan has a love story under the hood of comical-thriller. Before this Maqbool has helmed Manoj Bajpayee’s 2011 film Lanka, it’ll be interesting to see what he brings on the tablet this time with very different ingredients.

Talking about how fun the shoot can be, Ananya Panday has the perfect answer to that as she keeps posting some fun behind-the-scenes with her co-star of Khaali Peeli, Ishaan Khatter. The shoot definitely looked everything fun, and we cannot wait to see how their quirky, fun chemistry works on the screen.

When the teaser of Khaali Peeli was released, it created quite a buzz across the internet with many lauding Ananya’s spot-on portrayal of a ‘Bambaiya’ girl and treating her fans with yet another different avatar.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya has other projects in the pipeline namely, Shakun Batra’s untitled next and the Pan-India film ‘Fighter’ where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. Ishaan Khatter was recently seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy and did receive a whole lot of acclaim for his performance.

