Khaali Peeli: ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ Is Now ‘Duniya Sharma Jayegi’, Is It Enough?

After facing huge backlash over the Beyonce sharma jayegi song, the makers of the upcoming film Khaali Peeli have now altered the controversial hook line of the recently launched track.

The new hook line is “Duniya sharma jayegi” instead of “Beyonce sharma jayegi”.

“Khaali Peeli” makers had unveiled the song “Beyonce sharma jayegi”, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, a few days ago. Within minutes, social media was trolling the peppy dance number over the lyrics, which many found “racist” and “cringe-worthy”.

The line deemed offensive was “Tujhe dekh ke goriya, Beyonce sharma jayegi”. The word ‘goriya’ literally translates to a fair woman, and Beyonce is of African-American origin. Many of her Indian fans thought the song was a racist slur.

“We have made the film to entertain audiences and not to offend or hurt anyone. Since our lyrical arrangement did not go well with few people, we thought why not keeping the essence same change the song a little bit,” Khaali Peeli’s director Maqbool Khan said.

The song composed by Vishal and Shekhar is sung by Neeti Mohan and Nakash Aziz. Kumaar and Raj Shekhar have penned the lyrics of the track.

