When Sara Ali Khan Was Mistaken As A Beggar On Streets, Given Money For Dancing; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan has emerged as one of the favourite faces in Bollywood. She made her debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. Ranveer Singh’s Simmba remained to be her next project and garnered heaps of praises for the actress. Things went a little low with Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Above it all, what Sara is most loved for is her realistic nature.

The actress has been seen at multiple events being all goofy and candid. Sara is fun to be around and lights up the environment. However, that may not always work in favour of the actress. Something similar happened when she recklessly danced on the streets. Khan was mistaken to be a beggar.

Yes, you heard it right. The incident took place years ago when Sara Ali Khan went for an outing with her parents Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Amrita had gone inside a store to buy some necessities. Meanwhile, Sara, Ibrahim and their house help were standing outside.

It was none other than Sara Ali Khan who narrated the entire incident in a Zoom interview. The Simmba actress could be heard saying in a viral video, “I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realised, ‘Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho (I’m getting money for doing anything, so I might as well keep at it)!’ I started dancing more and more.”

When Sara narrated the entire incident to her mother later, a reality check was given! “My mother was like, ‘Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye (They did not find her cute, they thought she was a beggar, which is why they gave her money)!’,” shared Khan.

Check out the viral video below:

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Atrangi Re. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the leading men. It is being directed by Aanand L Rai.

