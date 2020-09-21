Ranveer Singh Was Rejected Twice By Anurag Kashyap’s Production House

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, a heated debate sparked up about insider vs outsider. Kangana Ranaut has been one of the strong voices in the debate. However, now ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now joined the debate and revealed about Ranveer Singh’s struggle in the industry.

The Gangs of Waseypur director in a recent interview has said that the Gully Boy actor had to struggle a lot in his initial days to get into the film industry. In spite of being called as an insider for his very distant connection with Anil Kapoor’s family, Ranveer had been rejected multiple times.

During an interview with Faye D’Souza, Anurag Kashyap recalled that Ranveer Singh had auditioned for his film Shaitan but was rejected. He even wanted to make Bombay Velvet with him but the studios threatened to back out if he did. He said, “However much people call him an insider because of some remote connection, from two generations before, the man has struggled. Ranveer Singh was rejected in an audition in Shaitan. Ranveer Singh is an actor who when I wanted to cast him in Bombay Velvet, I had a tough time. My studios and nobody believed in me and told me they will not give me money if I made the film with him. So even that Ranveer Singh, that I know two personal stories of my own production that rejected him, he is a star today.”

Ultimately, Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were roped in as the lead in Bombay Velvet. However, the film failed at the box office and was also widely panned by critics.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also revealed how he and Kangana Ranaut battled the nepotism in the industry early in their careers and made a mark for themselves. He said, “See nepotism was a debate of 2000, the early decade. Right now, with OTT coming into the picture, that debate is pointless. There are much more opportunities on OTT, there are much more outsiders coming in. That was the time I fought that battle. When me and Kangana were friends and were like ‘We will do this film’. How many people believed in Queen? Nobody did. We went down and fought that battle. This industry was about supporting their people, like any other business.”

