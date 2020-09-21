Along with Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian’s death case is also gaining huge attention on social media as well as on the electronic one. Earlier it was said to be a suicide but now it is being suspected as a murder.

The latest update in the case is from the ambulance driver who took the corpse of Disha. He talked about the condition of the corpse and the injuries it had when he was called to take it.

The driver, Pankaj Saindane opened up to Republic TV and said that when he reached the residence, Disha Salian’s body was taken in a private car, “I got a call from Kalyan Nagar at around 1.45 am saying that somebody had committed suicide, bring the ambulance quickly. In a span of 10 minutes, I reached there. The call was from Mumbai Police. But when I reached there, they told me that the body had already been taken in a private car. After cancelling the call, I went to pick some other body.”

He added, “When I had reached the spot, there were a lot of people there, police vehicles. They told me that their neighbour or friends, they had already taken her body. After picking up the second body when I reached Shatabdi Hospital in about 30 minutes, in the same vehicle those people had reached there. When they took her down on the trolley, they declared her dead.”

Talking about the injuries on the body of Disha Salian, he said, “The entire body was injured. There was a 1.5-inch hole next to her chin, her eyes, nose, teeth were bleeding, her hand was also twisted. The spot panchnama was carried out.”

Giving more details he said that Disha Salian‘s body was fully clothed. “She had a red top and grey colour leggings, that’s what she was wearing,” he said and added “When she was taken to Bhagwati for post mortem, that’s when her clothes were removed and changed,” he added.

That’s disturbing!

