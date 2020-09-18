2BrutalMurders: Angry Netizens Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian

Just how the Sushant Singh Rajput case is turning out to be more and more mysterious. Similarly, the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian is also filled with deep dark secrets. Not much focus was put in this case, but now everyone feels that there is a deep connection between the two deaths. While on one side Mumbai Police has claimed that Disha jumped to her death. On the other side, theories about the possibility of her being pushed are doing the rounds too.
Recently, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane disclosed certain explosive details about what allegedly happened on June 8, the day when Disha died. After this interview, a forensic expert has claimed that there were two sets of injuries on the ex-managers body. The first injury on her body was before the fall and another upon her fall. This is a clear indication of her alleged homicide. Well, fans also think that Disha was murdered just like the Chhichhore actor.
In this social media age, fans have the capability to express their views openly and take the discussion to all new level. Similarly, many fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have gotten together to take a stand on his and Disha Salian’s death case. After which #2BrutalMurders has started trending on the micro-blogging site. Below are some tweets of fans who are demanding justice.
Trending
▪︎Bruises on forehead
▪︎Eyes partially opened
▪︎ Injury marks in hand
▪︎No neck breaks
▪︎No protruding tongue
▪︎Neck mark so deep and so well shaped due to a cloth?
▪️ Leg broken
It’s a clear MURDER !!#2BrutalMurders
— Rounak (@ron__45) September 18, 2020
I don’t understand this!
Bihar police did their investigation on Disha already, why CBI wait till Rane speak? I thought they begun their investigation with Bihar Police report!
Why CBI cannot charge up on Disha? Get the docs who did PM! @ips_nupurprasad #2BrutalMurders pic.twitter.com/Yh0dd2bYyY
— Richa I Justice for our Photon (@GirlForJustice) September 18, 2020
Sushant did not commit suicide.
Disha did not jump off a building.
This needs to be solved. 🙏#2BrutalMurders pic.twitter.com/Us8IGkdkD2
— SS:)🦋 (@here_forsushi) September 18, 2020
Repeat after me !!
– SUSHANT didn’t hanged himself !
– DISHA didn’t jump off from the building ! #2BrutalMurders https://t.co/I5BHXNzNtD
— 𝘍𝘭𝘺𝘩𝘪𝘨𝘩 🦋❤️ (Justice for Sushant) (@Shilpi_Flyhigh) September 18, 2020
❓Why there were no clothes on disha’s body?
❓Why no blood stains near disha’s body?
❓Why it took 25 mins for rohan rai to reach downstairs?
❓Why PM was delayed more than 2days?
❓Where’s Rohan Rai?#2BrutalMurders
— Rupali🥀 !!justiceforSushant!! (@its__rupali) September 18, 2020
Disha and Sushant was murdered by Some Mafia.
So it’s a murder case and CBI is investigating all angles. So it’s good service by CBI.
Truth will win.#2BrutalMurders
— Sonu Nigam (@SonuNigamIND) September 18, 2020
In Mumbai 50% of accidental deaths are declared as suicide !!!
This must stop noww‼️#2BrutalMurders
— Kangana Ranaut (@AkKanpur) September 18, 2020
3 big drug gang busted by NCB, who were directly connected to Rhea and Showik.
Investigation is on right track, Rhea and Showik must now confess all their sins.
On other hand ED n CBI are also working diligently.
So we have to keep the pressure on #2BrutalMurders pic.twitter.com/kXmGXZ7Bpx
— Mahipal Singh Chauhan (@mahiway_7) September 18, 2020
Rohan Rai was in Nagpur yesterday ⁉️⁉️
CBI pls catch him as soon as possible…Rohan know everything about Disha’s Murder and also probably Sushant’s murder..@republic#2BrutalMurders
— Tanusree Saha Roy (@its_Tanusree) September 18, 2020
We are on 3rd position in India Trends 💥
Keep that up, keep Roaring louder, let’s win this at all costs for Sushant and Disha !!
Let’s get it to 1 SSRians 💪💯#2BrutalMurders @Republic_Bharat @TimesNow pic.twitter.com/wSM7DZc34Y
— Apurva || Justice needs to be Served SSR! (@lostsoul_apu) September 18, 2020
Well, what are your thoughts about this? Are you also with these fans? Do you also think that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a murder and not a suicide? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.
Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday Wish For PM Narendra Modi Might Have Been The Last But Definitely Not The Least
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube