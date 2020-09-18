2BrutalMurders: Angry Netizens Demand Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput & Disha Salian

Just how the Sushant Singh Rajput case is turning out to be more and more mysterious. Similarly, the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian is also filled with deep dark secrets. Not much focus was put in this case, but now everyone feels that there is a deep connection between the two deaths. While on one side Mumbai Police has claimed that Disha jumped to her death. On the other side, theories about the possibility of her being pushed are doing the rounds too.

Recently, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane disclosed certain explosive details about what allegedly happened on June 8, the day when Disha died. After this interview, a forensic expert has claimed that there were two sets of injuries on the ex-managers body. The first injury on her body was before the fall and another upon her fall. This is a clear indication of her alleged homicide. Well, fans also think that Disha was murdered just like the Chhichhore actor.

In this social media age, fans have the capability to express their views openly and take the discussion to all new level. Similarly, many fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have gotten together to take a stand on his and Disha Salian’s death case. After which #2BrutalMurders has started trending on the micro-blogging site. Below are some tweets of fans who are demanding justice.

Well, what are your thoughts about this? Are you also with these fans? Do you also think that Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a murder and not a suicide? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

