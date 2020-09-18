Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday. The beloved PM of the nation is poured with thousands of wishes and love all over the internet. Since morning, #HappyBirthdayPMModi is the top trend in India. A lot of Bollywood celebrities also shared their good wishes for him. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Thursday evening to post birthday wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Wishing PM @narendramodi health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday! @PMOIndia,” Shah Rukh tweeted from his verified account.

Wishing PM @narendramodi health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday! @PMOIndia — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut tweeted a video wish for PM Narendra Modi. In the video, the Panga actress said she never got a chance to have a conversation with him but wants to send birthday wishes from herself and her fans.

Actor Ranvir Shorey also wished the Prime Minister on Twitter. He wrote, “Dear @PMOIndia @narendramodi, you represent the hopes & aspirations of more than a billion people traversing into the 21st century. Wish you a long & healthy life to fulfil their dreams & expectations. Thank you for your hard work & commitment to the nation. #HappyBirthdayPMModi”.

Earlier in the day, many other film personalities wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, and Abhishek Bachchan were among celebrities who wished the Prime Minister on social media.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s Father Hospitalised; Actress Prays For Speedy Recovery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube