5 Top-Grossing Shraddha Kapoor Movies Ranked, & Where To Watch Them

Shraddha Kapoor is not only a national crush but also a queen of the box office, with a number of superhit films to her name. The actress has been a part of the industry for more than a decade now and has consistently won over audiences with her looks and talent.

With her latest release, Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor has added another feather to her cap as the horror comedy is shattering box office records. Meanwhile, if you can’t get enough of the actress, here are 5 of her highest-grossing films before Stree 2, and how you can watch them.

5. ABCD 2 (2015)

India Box Office: Rs. 105.74 Crore

Where to Watch: Netflix / Sony Liv

After the success of Remo D’Souza’s ABCD, the choreographer-director came up with its sequel, ABCD 2, aka Any Body Can Dance 2, with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan joining the cast. The film tells the story of Suresh and Vinnie, who lead a dance group aiming to win an international hip-hop competition in Las Vegas. After being disqualified from a local contest for plagiarism, the group seeks redemption by competing on the world stage. Shraddha and Varun’s dance moves were well appreciated in the film, along with the rest of the cast, which included Prabhu Deva, Lauren Gottlieb, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and Punit Pathak. ABCD 2’s heartfelt narrative and foot-tapping soundtrack also added to its appeal, making the film a huge success.

4. Stree (2018)

India Box Office: Rs. 129.90 Crore

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Stree was the film that changed the game for the horror-comedy genre in India. Shraddha starred in the film as a mysterious female spirit called ‘Stree’ who kidnaps men during a local festival in the small town of Chanderi. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao played Vicky, a skilled tailor who falls for the ghost. As the disappearances increase, Vicky and his friends, played by Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, team up to uncover the truth about Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film combined humor, scares, and social commentary, which made it one of the biggest hits of 2018. Stree marked the beginning of a horror-comedy franchise that would later be known as Maddock Supernatural Universe, and feature films like Munjya and Bhediya. Six years later, the sequel to Stree 2 has arrived in cinemas and is off to a flying start at the box office.

3. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

India Box Office: Rs. 149.05 Crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

After a break of three years, Shraddha returned to the silver screen in 2023 with Luv Ranjan’s rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Shraddha stars as Tinni, a smart and independent woman, while Ranbir plays Rohan, a charming and carefree young man. The film revolves around their playful yet complicated relationship, where both characters try to outwit each other while hiding their true intentions until they fall madly in love and have to face some tough choices. The film became a hit with its witty dialogues, sizzling chemistry between the leads, and a fresh take on modern relationships. The chart-topping soundtrack and the impressive ensemble of Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi, acted as the icing on the cake.

2. Chhichhore (2019)

India Box Office: Rs. 153.09 Crore

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In 2019, Shraddha was seen in this Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which followed the ups and downs of college life. Also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, Tushar Pandey, and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the leads, the film tells the story of a man named Anirudh who recalls his college days to inspire his son, who is struggling with the pressure of failure. The story alternates between the past and present, showcasing Anirudh’s college friends, each with their unique personalities. The film became a commercial success and earned critical acclaim for its heartwarming message and nostalgic portrayal of friendship. Chhichhore earned the Best Hindi Feature Film Award at the 67th National Film Awards and also received multiple nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards.

1. Saaho (2019)

India Box Office: Rs. 302 Crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

Saaho was one of the most-awaited films of 2019, with a fresh pairing of Shraddha and Prabhas. Directed by Sujeeth, the action thriller revolves around a power struggle within a crime syndicate after the death of its leader. Saaho, who initially appears as a skilled thief, is trying to uncover the truth behind a massive robbery and the power dynamics at play. Shraddha plays Amritha Nair, a crime branch officer who falls for Saaho and works as a double agent. The film was appreciated for its VFX, cinematography, and performances. However, it failed to live up to the expectations. Despite mixed reviews, the Saaho had a net collection of over Rs. 300 crore (all languages) and was declared a hit.

