Stree 2 has knocked it out of the park, not just in India but at the worldwide box office. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is officially the biggest Bollywood opener of 2024. It has left behind Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter by a considerable margin. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

The opening numbers in India were expected to settle in the 30 crore range. But Amar Kaushik’s directorial surpassed expectations and brought in a whopping sum of 64.80 crores. This includes earnings of 9.40 crores minted from paid previews that were held on Wednesday evening.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 (Worldwide)

As mentioned above, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer made box office collections of 64.80 crores net in India. In gross earnings, it has made around 76.5 crores. Stree 2 has additionally garnered around 10 crores gross from overseas markets. This takes its worldwide collections to around 86.5 crores gross (estimates), including paid previews.

And with that, Stree 2 is officially the biggest Bollywood opener of 2024. While the film wasn’t even expected to cross the 50 crore mark on day 1, it has earned almost double the sum. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has indeed created history and how!

Dethrones Fighter from #1 position

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan led Fighter conquered the throne of the biggest Bollywood opener of 2024 with worldwide collections of 35 crores gross. Stree 2 has not only surpassed this milestone but has also done so with almost 160% higher collections.

More about the Stree sequel

The ensemble cast includes Shradhaa Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. There are also special appearances by Akshay Kumar and ‘Bhediya’ Varun Dhawan.

Stree 2 is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studio.

The horror comedy flick was released on August 15, 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.

