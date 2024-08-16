Stree 2 has made a smashing start at the box office. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles, the horror comedy has scored the second-biggest opening of 2024. But there are more reasons to celebrate as it has knocked it out of the park at MovieMax cinemas and registered the highest opening day collections of all time. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Everything is working very well in favor of Stree 2. Cinegoers are calling it better than its predecessor, released in 2018. A paid preview was planned on Wednesday evening to secure more earnings amid a three-way clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. It turned out to be highly fruitful as collections of 9.40 crores were made from the special shows alone.

Stree 2 Box Office Collections from MovieMax Cinemas

As per trade reports, Stree 2 has made box office collections of 1.35 crores on day 1 at the MovieMax Cinemas. This includes 26 lacs earned from paid previews on Wednesday evening. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is now the highest opener at the cinema chain and has left behind Animal, Pathaan, and Jawan, among other biggies.

Stree 2 has pushed Ranbir Kapoor led Animal, with 1.09 crores earnings, to the second spot. The horror flick has taken a considerable margin with almost 26 lacs+ higher collections.

Take a look at the top 5 openers at MovieMax Cinemas below:

Stree 2: 1.35 crores Animal: 1.09 crores Jawan: 87 lacs Pathaan: 79 lacs Gadar 2: 71 lacs

Shah Rukh Khan has two films in Top 5

As could be seen above, Shah Rukh Khan has two films in the Top 5 highest openers at MovieMax Cinemas. His two magnum opus from 2023, Jawan and Pathaan, rank at #3 and #4, respectively.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection (India)

On the opening day, Stree 2 has surpassed all expectations and made staggering earnings of 64.80 crores. This includes 55.40 crores made on day 1 and 9.40 crores from paid previews.

