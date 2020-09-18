Shaktimaan Actor Mukesh Khanna On Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Thali’ Statement: “It Is Ridiculous”

Jaya Bachchan’s “Jis thaali main khaate hain usi main ched karte hain” comment has created a huge controversy. While a long list of Bollywood celebs have supported her statement, a few have criticised her for it. Earlier, Ranvir Shorey, Kangana Ranaut had called out the veteran actress and now Mukesh Khanna is also not in the mood of mincing his words.

The Shaktimaan actor has spoken about Jaya Bachchan’s statement and has said that she hasn’t given work to the actors and that everyone works hard here.

Mukesh Khanna in an interview with Times Now opened up about the statement by the veteran actress and Lok Sabha member. He said, “If anybody feels uncomfortable of this investigation to be done for drugs, if a person like Ravi Kishan says ‘drugs chalti hai’ and then somebody says ‘jis thaali mein khaate ho usi mein ched karte hai’, it is ridiculous to say. You say whether he is right or wrong. You have not given us the food. Everyone works hard.”

Just a couple of days back, Mukesh Khanna had spoken about the same issue and had said that ‘one bad fish can spoil the whole lake’. In an interview with Republic TV, the Shaktimaan actor said, “Let me tell you one thing, someone very rightly said, ‘Bollywood gutter nahi hai, B’wood me jo gutter hai..’ It makes a difference. Nobody is condemning the whole industry, but one bad fish will spoil the whole lake. If you’ve to find it, you’ll have to search the entire lake, only then can you catch it. Right now it is the question of investigation and if somebody says ‘jis khali me khaate ho, usme ched kyu karte ho?’ Let me tell you, thaali ki baat nahi ho rahi because thali nahi chalni ho gayi hai. We’re not talking about the plate, but what is being served on it.”

