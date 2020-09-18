Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4 sets record in premiere episode

Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has created a new record in television ratings with the premiere of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

According to a report of the previous week by BARC, the ratings of the premiere episode of the Telugu reality show’s fourth season” on September 6 was 18.5, which is the highest among all seasons.

The show hit 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. Viewership of the premiere also increased by 20 per cent as compared to the last year.

This season’s premiere was different from previous seasons. The contestants were introduced through a special ‘connections game’. Nagarjuna returns as host of the show for the second time this season.

While shooting for the promos Nagarjuna said in a statement, “It was fun being back on the shooting floor for the promo. After the tremendous success of last season, this year our effort will be to up the ante and deliver even more entertainment and surprises for our viewers.”

Previous reports stated that the 16 contestants selected for the Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 were placed in quarantine in order to take precautions against COVID-19 pandemic. The creators of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 were also kept under isolation before they enter the BB house, where they are locked in for nearly 100 days.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is the first reality show to go on-air, before Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 and Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Meanwhile, in the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu, the show had featured 15 contestants. Out of the total participants, singer Rahul Sipligunj lifted the trophy.

