Kamal Haasan 232: Star Unites With ‘Master’ Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, To Be An Anirudh Musical

Here is a piece of exciting news for the fans who were waiting for Kamal Haasan’s 232nd film titled Evanendru Ninaithai. Lokesh Kanagaraj has announced on social media that he will be collaborating with Haasan for the very first time, and this has left us totally excited. The prestigious Raaj Kamal Films International will produce the film.

Today, Lokesh Kanagaraj took to twitter shared a poster which read, ‘Once upon a time there lived a ghost.’ In the caption, Lokesh wrote, “Aandavarukku Nandri (sic).” Have a look at the poster here.

Right after Lokesh Kanagaraj’s announcement, Kamal Haasan himself took to Twitter and shared the same poster under the caption, “Another journey begins (sic).”

Talking about Evanendru Ninaithai, the music of the film will be composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. Till now, the project is all set to hit the screens in summer of 2021. Let’s hope that the project doesn’t get pushed any further.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with the post-production of his upcoming film, Master. Xavier Britto produces the movie under XB Film Creators. Master enjoys the up and coming star cast of Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Lintu Rony, Gouri Kishan, Ramya Subramanian and Soundarya Nandakumar in pivotal characters. Anirudh Ravichander is also giving the music of Master. And the film is shot by Sathyan Sooryan and edited by Philomin Raj.

How excited are you for Kamal Haasan‘s Evanendru Ninaithai? Do share your excitement with us through your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for further updates on your favourite films and celebrities.

