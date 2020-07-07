Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Anirudh Ravichander Sends Wishes To 'Thala' On His Special Day In Rajinikanth Style

Former Indian captain and legendary cricketer MS Dhoni’s birthday is no less than a festival for his fans across the nation. The man who turns 39 today has led the Indian team and gifted the cricket crazy nation many special moments including big wins like 2007 ICC World T20 Cup, 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and 2013 ICC Champions trophy. Dhoni’s fans, including various celebrities, have been pouring in sweet and adorable wishes for the cricketing great. One among many who wished the cricketer in mass style was none other than Kollywood music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh Ravichander who himself is a big fan and admirer of MS Dhoni this morning took to his Twitter handle to share a special video that too in ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth style. The south music sensation along with the video had a caption that read, “Happy birthday dearest #7 You are an emotion #HappyBirthdayDhoni”

Happy birthday dearest #7 🥳🥳🥳You are an emotion 😊😊😊#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/H4xGq6YL2E — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 7, 2020

Talking about the special video that Anirudh Ravichander Shared, it has a Birthday boy, MS Dhoni, in Chennai Super Kings’s Yellow jersey. The cricketer can be seen leading his IPL team in style with Rajinikanth’s hit track ‘Massu Maranam’ in the background from the South superstar’s 2019 released film Petta.

Following the love, respect, and admiration for the swashbuckling cricketer among fans in Tamil Nadu, MS Dhoni is fondly called as ‘Thala’ (leader) by his CSK teammates and admirers from the southern state.

