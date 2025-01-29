Andrea Jeremiah is well known for her peculiar voice; some of the songs she sang once created a sensation in Tamil cinema. She also sang in the Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu. Apart from her unique voice, she is also appreciated for her charm and the kind of roles she portrays in films.

Andrea Jeremiah will be featured in the upcoming Tamil sequel Pisasu 2, directed by filmmaker Mysskin.

Pisaasu is a 2014 Tamil horror film directed by Mysskin and produced by filmmaker Bala. The star cast includes Naga, Rajkumar Pitchumani, and Ashvatt, alongside Radharavi, Kalyani Natarajan, Prayaga Martin, and Harish Uthaman.

The makers announced that the sequel will hit the theaters in March 2025 on Saturday of the actor’s birthday. The buzz surrounding the film is not about the story but the director’s revelations about Andrea during an event.

Mysskin revealed that after hearing the story of Pisasu 2, Andrea agreed to act nude in certain scenes, considering the story’s requirements. He admitted that Andrea was ready to take that risk as it was necessary for the narrative. The plot of Pisasu revolves around a violinist who experiences paranormal activities after a girl he tries to save from an accident dies.

But he only later realizes that the girl’s spirit is helping him find the killer.

Mysskin further commented that if Andrea had performed those nude scenes, it would have created a significant buzz, and Pisasu 2 might have been released by now.

These remarks by the director have sparked debates in Kollywood. Pisasu 2 had completed censor formalities long ago and got an A certification.

The film faced many delays after it was slated for release in 2022. The delay may be due to business issues or budget constraints. Despite all these issues, the film will finally be released in March 2025.

