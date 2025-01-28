Ajith Kumar is grabbing all the limelight after the Indian government announced the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award for him. In addition to this honor, the actor is coming up with his next big film, Vidaamuyarchi, on February 6. Fans are excited as he arrives on the big screen after a gap of two years. Amid this, there’s a crazy rumor about an all-time record sum offered to him as salary, taking him into the league of Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth.

Ajith is among the top stars of Kollywood and has delivered several big hits over the years. In fact, he’s next to Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth in terms of stardom. So, it’s no wonder the actor receives a hefty remuneration for films. In the past, he has charged well over 100 crores as his acting fees, but now, he has reached the next level.

After Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar will be seen in Good Bad Ugly. It is said to be the most expensive film of Ajith’s career and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films. Reportedly, the actor received the biggest paycheck of his career for this film, and the sum is said to be around 163 crores. But now, if the latest rumor is to go by, this number has been surpassed by a new offer.

According to industry buzz, Red Giant Movies has offered Ajith Kumar a record salary of a staggering 200 crores for an upcoming film. If calculated, this is a hike of 22.69% from what he received for Good Bad Ugly. However, such a sum is an extremely exorbitant remuneration for Ajith as he hasn’t even delivered a 300 crore grosser at the worldwide box office.

If the offer is true, then Ajith Kumar will join Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth to hit the 200 crore milestone. Reportedly, Vijay was paid 200 crores as his salary for The Greatest Of All Time. If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth has been paid over 200 crores for Coolie.

Both Vijay and Rajini have delivered 600 crore grossers globally, but Ajith Kumar is yet to achieve this feat. Let’s see how his upcoming films fare at the box office.

