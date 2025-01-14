Thalapathy Vijay is ready to quit the acting industry at his peak. Back in 2023, the Kollywood superstar delivered his first 600 crore grosser at the worldwide box office with Leo, and fans expected him to give Kollywood its first 1000 crore grosser. To everyone’s shock, he announced quitting films before his highly anticipated entry into full-time politics. But before he disappears, fans have one last chance to celebrate his superstardom with Thalapathy 69.

It goes without saying that Thalapathy 69, Vijay’s last film, has the potential to break existing records. Fans eagerly await his swansong, and if the content turns out to be good, it’ll demolish the box office. Unfortunately, the superstar is restricting his real potential and wasting his last potential blockbuster.

Industry speculations about Thalapathy 69’s concept have been widespread, and it has been reported multiple times that the film will be a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this. Now, none other than the actor VTV Ganesh has made a big revelation, and Vijay fans won’t be happy about it.

Recently, during a promotional event for Sankranthiki Vasthunam, VTV Ganesh confirmed that Thalapathy 69 is a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. He shared that Thalapathy Vijay loved Bhagavanth Kesari and wanted Anil Ravipudi, who directed the original Balayya film, to execute its Tamil remake. However, Ravipudi refused the offer for unknown reasons.

Released in 2023, Bhagavanth Kesari stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. While the film concept was praised by everyone, Thalapathy Vijay fans are worried because the original film wasn’t a big success at the worldwide box office. It was a commercial entertainer with nothing new to offer. On top of that, the remake tag is very harmful to any film.

With Thalapathy Vijay’s presence, Thalapathy 69 might earn big moolah at the worldwide box office, but reaching the 1000 crore club will be impossible. It would have been possible with a fresh film mounted on a huge scale.

