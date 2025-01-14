Ram Charan is grateful to his fans for the reception towards his Sankranti release, Game Changer. The political action thriller, co-starring Kiara Advani, has entered the 100 crore club in all languages in India. Scroll below for the latest update on day 4.

The downward graph continues!

Shankar’s directorial enjoyed favorable reviews in the Hindi language but received a lukewarm response in the southern regions. On the first Monday, Game Changer witnessed another drop of 58% as it made box office collections of 7.85 crores. Telugu took over Hindi to become the best-performing language, contributing 4.75 crores to the total earnings.

On day 4, the Ram Charan starrer collected 2.42 crores in the Hindi belt. The remaining sum came from the Kannada and Tamil versions. The overall earnings after Monday will conclude at 102.65 crores net.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Game Changer in all languages below:

Day 1: 54 crores

Day 2: 22 crores

Day 3: 18.8 crores

Day 4: 7.85 crores

Total: 102.65 crores

Game Changer has now officially entered the 100 crore club. It is now the third film of Ram Charan in the coveted club, which indeed calls for celebrations!

All set to beat Rangasthalam

The political action thriller recently surpassed the lifetime earnings of Magadheera (85 crores). It is now set to beat Rangasthalam (107 crores) to become Ram Charan’s second-highest grossing film of all time. With 4.35 crores more in the kitty, it will unlock the massive milestone!

SS Rajamouli’s RRR will continue to be his #1, with its staggering box office collections of 772 crores in all languages in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

