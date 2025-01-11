SS Rajamouli’s RRR brought global fame to Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The characters from the film were loved by viewers worldwide. Since then, their personal relationship has been a topic of discussion. The two stars come from rival film families. Their fans often argue about their movies and box office collections. Now, there is talk about their pay for films after RRR.

Sankranti 2025 is eagerly awaited. Fans are excited for Game Changer, directed by Shankar and starring Ram Charan. The movie has high expectations, especially after the mixed response to Indian 2. People are wondering if Shankar can make a successful film. They are also curious if Ram Charan can match the success of RRR globally. Amid all this, there has been a debate on social media about Ram Charan’s pay for Game Changer.

Game Changer is produced by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. It is one of the most expensive films in Tollywood. The film’s budget is reportedly between ₹450 to ₹500 crores. A large sum of ₹75 crores alone has been spent on five songs. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Surya and Srikanth. Thaman is the music composer.

Ram Charan reportedly lowered his fee for Game Changer due to the enormous budget. He bagged around ₹75 crores to ₹80 crores for RRR. Meanwhile, he has taken only ₹65 crores for Game Changer because of its shooting delay. Despite the reduction, Ram Charan’s pay is still higher than Jr NTR‘s, as the latter is said to have received ₹60 crores for his movie Devara. The film is mounted on a budget of ₹300 crores.

Game Changer was released on January 10, 2024. Fans are excited to see if the film meets expectations.

