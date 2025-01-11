South superstar Allu Arjun was recently seen leaving the office of ace Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Since then, rumors of a potential collaboration between the two started making the rounds online. In the video, Allu Arjun is captured walking out of the building, surrounded by photographers. The actor is dressed in a black T-shirt and is seen quickly getting into his car and driving off.

While no official announcement has been made about the collaboration, the visit to Bhansali’s office has excited fans. Meanwhile, there were rumors that he would be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War. The film already stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The possibility of Allu Arjun appearing in the film has raised speculation after his recent visit to Bhansali’s office in Mumbai.

Allu Arjun is currently dealing with the aftermath of a tragic incident at a theater in Hyderabad. During a stampede at Sandhya Theatre after the release of Pushpa 2, a woman lost her life, and her son was hospitalized. This incident led to legal action against the actor. He was initially arrested but later cleared of charges. Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has come as the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, has been a massive success, continuing the story of Pushparaju, played by Allu Arjun.

The first film showed Pushpa’s rise from a daily wage laborer to a major figure in a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate, facing numerous challenges along the way. The sequel takes the story further, showing Pushpa’s efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the enemies who threaten his success. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who play important roles.

If a collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sanjay Leela Bhansali does happen, it would be a highly anticipated project, given Bhansali’s reputation for creating grand cinematic experiences and Allu Arjun’s popularity.

