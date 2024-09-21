Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who has always been unapologetic and, at times, very unbothered about what she spoke and about him she spoke. She was one who did not hesitate to call Salman Khan a very bad actor while she was just starting her career. And she is the one who once called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a confused man.

Bebo – The OG Paro Of Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was besotted by Kareena’s beauty ever since he saw her and approached her for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. While it could have been Kareena’s debut vehicle, she was not ready to enter the showbiz at that time. Later, Bhansali went back to Kareena with Devdas.

Initially, Kareena Kapoor Khan was not convinced that she was the right choice to play Paro in Devdas but she surrendered to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s conviction and signed the film. What happened next was beyond everyone’s imgination. After Kareena’s photo shoot, she came to know, that she was replaced by Aishwarya Rai – the same actress, who replaced Bebo in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as well.

Obviously, getting replaced after the photo shoot hurt Kareena a lot and she did not hesitate to fire brutal shots at Bhansali’s unprofessional and unethical practices.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is A Confused Man!

Talking to Rediff in an interview then, Kareena said, “Sanjay Bhansali is a confused director. He is a person who does not stand by his word. He doesn’t have any morals and principles in life. Tomorrow, even if he is the next Raj Kapoor or Guru Dutt, my films don’t do well, and if I’m a flop actress, I will still never work with him. I don’t react this way just because I’m not doing his movie but because he has no ethics. Firstly, his movie never inspired me because I’m not cut out to play Paro from any angle. I’m too young to play that role.”

Not A Patch Of Karan Johar!

Insulting Bhansali further, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Even earlier, for Khamoshi, Sanjay had pressurized me to do that film. He was the one who insisted that I was the ideal actress for his film. Sanjay had signed me for the film, after which I did the photo-shoot for him. And then he tells me that he is taking someone else. But I believe that every devil gets his due. I was upset initially, but the day after I was told I’m not in Sanjay’s film, both Karan Johar and Subhash Ghai called me to do their films. And Sanjay is not a patch on both these filmmakers.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Called Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘A Nobody’ & Said, “He Ran Behind Me For 7 Months For HDDCS, Sent Salman Khan To My Sister”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News