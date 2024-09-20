Bollywood’s Laal Singh Chadha was an absolute masterpiece that starred Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie was an official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump and followed the life of Laal Singh, a man with a kind heart and limited intellect who unintentionally impacted significant events in Indian history.

Despite the movie receiving mixed reviews, Aamir Khan was applauded for his exceptional performance, while Kapoor’s portrayal of Rupa was appreciated for adding emotional weight to the narrative. But did you know Kiara Advani was about to join Kareena and Aamir in Laal Singh Chaddha?

In a throwback interview with Film Companion, Kiara Advani once shared that she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. Although she didn’t get the role, she also didn’t reveal the role for which she auditioned. When she was asked if she was ready to audition for a role like Kareena did for Laal Singh Chaddha, she said, “Yes, absolutely. In fact, I also auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. At that time I didn’t know it was for Laal Singh Chaddha. I really don’t want to see that audition though. I really must have been terrible. It was many many years ago.”

She continued, “Casting is such an important part of filmmaking. The right cast can add so much value. It’s not about who’s a better actor. It’s about who’s better suited for the part. It’s always teamwork and it’s so important to get the right cast for a film. It’s absolutely wonderful to audition, and great to know if you are suited for the part. I had to even give an audition for Laal Singh Chaddha. It was so that I could prove I am apt for the role, and I am perfect for the older part.”

Laal Singh Chaddha grossed Rs 130 crore at the box office and later landed on Netflix.

